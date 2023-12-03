AIMIM retains seven seats, loses in Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen retained its seven seats that it has been holding since 2009 with most of its candidates romping home with comfortable majorities

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its seven seats that it has been holding since 2009 with most of its candidates romping home with comfortable majorities.

The AIMIM which contested from nine constituencies this time could not secure a victory in Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.

The dominance of the party in most segments of old city continued with Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta) and Mohd Mubeen (Bahadurpura) winning with a huge majority. For Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar), Mohd Kauser Mohiuddin (Karwan) and Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), the wins were comfortable while Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura) and Mohd Majeed Hussain (Nampally) did face some heat in the final analysis.

A tense atmosphere prevailed at the party headquarters as the party workers were nervous about the outcome of the party in Nampally and Yakutpura constituencies where it had a tight contest with Congress candidate Feroz Khan and MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, respectively.

Towards evening when the air cleared and the party coasted to victory in Yakutpura and Nampally seats, a festive atmosphere prevailed. Hundreds of party workers descended at the party headquarters even as the winning candidates arrived with their followers. The party workers greeted the winning candidates and garlanded them.

Celebrations broke out at several places in the old city with local party workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets among the local people. At Aghapura, Mallepally, Bahadurpura, Charminar, Hussainialam, Malakpet, Azampura, Gulzar Houz, Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda and Golconda the party workers danced to the rhythm of the ‘marfa band’.

The party faced a tough contest in Yakutpura and bagged the seat with a small margin of 810 votes. In Nampally, the Congress candidate Feroz Khan, lost to AIMIM candidate Mohd Majid Hussain by 1400 votes.