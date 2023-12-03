Telangana assembly elections: 15 doctors emerge victorious

A total of 15 super-specialist doctors, hailing from various political parties, have secured victories in the Telangana Assembly elections of 2023, held this Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:47 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

A total of 15 super-specialist doctors, hailing from various political parties, have secured victories in the Telangana Assembly elections of 2023, held this Sunday.

Hyderabad: As many as 15 super specialist doctors from different political parties have emerged winners in the Telangana assembly elections-2023 on Sunday. A majority of the victorious candidates are alumni of Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College, the two-premier state-run medical colleges in Telangana.

A majority of the doctors who won in their constituencies belong to Congress party while Dr Palvai Harish, who won from Sirpur is a BJP candidates, while three doctors including Dr Sanjay Kuamar, who is leading from Jagtial, Dr Sanjay Kalkvakuntla from Korutla and Dr Tellam Venkat Rao from Bhadrachalam are from BRS.

The Congress candidate from MLA Nagarkurnool, Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has done is Masters in Dental Surgery from Bapuji Dental College and Hospital, Davangere, Karnataka.

The senior doctors who emerged victorious include Dr. Ramchander Naik (Dornakal/Congress), Dr Vamshi Krishna (Achampet/Congress), Dr. Murali Naik (Mahabubad/Congress), Dr.K Satyanarayana (Manakondur/ Congress), Dr.Mainampally Rohith (Medak/ Congress), Dr Parnika Reddy (Narayanpet/Congress), Dr Sanjeeva Reddy (Narayankhed/ Congress), Dr Vivek Venkataswamy (Chennur/ Congress), Dr Bhupathi Reddy (Nizamabad rural/ Congress) and Dr Raga Mayi (Sathupalli/ Congress).