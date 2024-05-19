Green Brigade app to be enhanced

The app is used by a set of trained manpower called Green Brigade who are permitted to give physical water supply connections under the single window cell.&SB contractors is all set to receive new updates to make the interface user-friendly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad The Green Brigade app used by the HMWS&SB contractors is all set to receive new updates to make the interface user-friendly.

The water board has recently issued a tender to make these changes to the mobile application at an approximate cost of Rs 95,000.

