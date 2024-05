Swift action averts disaster as fire erupts at Nayara petrol bunk

The incident occurred at the Nayara petrol bunk located on the Bhongir to Nalgonda road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:52 PM

Hyderabad: A fire broke out when a diesel tank of a lorry, which was on its way to refill at a petrol bunk, burst.

