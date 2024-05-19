Vehicle registration may be done at showrooms

Presently, only Temporary Registrations (TR) are being done for vehicles in the showrooms. Although these TRs are received from the Transport Department, the vehicle purchasers do not have to go to the RTA office for that.

Published Date - 19 May 2024

Hyderabad: Amid long queues at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices for vehicle registrations, the Transport Department is checking the possibility of making permanent registrations at the showrooms itself when a vehicle is purchased.

The focus is on completing the registration process without any hassles for the vehicle owners. As this system is already being implemented successfully in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the authorities here are studying the procedures to be followed to implement the same here.

It is learnt officials are in the process of collecting details of vehicle showrooms in the Greater Hyderabad region along with the details of registered vehicles on a regular basis.

The details of the number of vehicles sold by each dealer are also being collated and evaluating the technical expertise required if the permanent registration of vehicles is undertaken at the showrooms.

Along with the vehicle, the TR documents are provided at the showroom itself. If Permanent Registration (PR) is also transferred to showrooms, motorists will receive PR smart cards. “We are checking out the possibilities and technical aspects to implement.

The proposal is also pending with the government and once the Lok Sabha elections come to an end, the work on the permanent registration system in showrooms is likely to gain pace,” said a Transport Department official requesting anonymity.

The Central Government has incorporated several provisions in the Road Safety Act to provide relief to motorists. Guidelines were formulated in 2016 to complete vehicle registrations at showrooms. Many States including AP have made this facility available to motorists.

However, in Telangana, at the time of purchase of vehicles, the old system of obtaining TR at the showroom and then obtaining PR from the regional transport office is still on.

If guidelines are implemented in the State as well, the vehicle will also get a High-Security number plate along with a PR smart card at the showroom itself.

As per the data, per day, on average, around 2,500 new vehicles were being sold across ten RTA offices in Greater Hyderabad.

Of them, more than 1,600 are two-wheelers and the rest are cars and other vehicles.

Due to hundreds of permanent registrations per day in each RTA office, there are many instances of motorists approaching agents for online slot registration till the completion of the official inspection. If the showroom registrations come into force, officials said, the illegal activities of agents would also end.