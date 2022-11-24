Hyderabad Metro announces loyalty bonus to loyal customers

The officials released a list of smart card IDs and if any match with a regular metro passenger, they have been asked to contact metro rail.

Hyderabad: As part of their fifth-anniversary celebrations, Hyderabad Metro Rail on Thursday announced a loyalty bonus to loyal customers. The officials released a list of smart card IDs and if any match with a regular metro passenger, they have been asked to contact metro rail.

“Check if your IDs match with the selected ones and send us your details on the below-mentioned numbers. Call us on 040-23332555, WhatsApp on 7995999533,” the Hyderabad Metro said.

The last date to share your details is November 28, until 1 pm.

The list IDs are: 10100003890119, 101000010715659, 10100001417850, 10100004374980, 10100000006433, 10100001930276, 10100002449022, 101000011214385, and 10100002975875.