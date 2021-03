AITA U-14 championship: Thirumurugan enters final

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: Third seed V Thirumurugan scalped second seed Murali Koushal 6-2, 6-2 to set up a summit clash with unseeded Tejas Singh Bhatia in the boys singles final of the Under-14 AITA tennis championship being held at Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, Murtuzaguda on Thursday.

Results:

Girls (semifinals): Rithika Kakarlamudi (1) bt Apeksha Reddy 6-1,6-3; G Hansika Reddy bt Diya Mattipati (8) 6-2,6-3.

Boys (semifinals): Tejas Singh Bhatia bt Bhavyananda Reddy (5) 1-6,6-2,6-2; V Thirumurugan (3) bt Murali Koushal (2) 6-2,6-2

Final:

Boys doubles: 1. Anish Jain / V Thirumurugan (1) bt Chaitanya Arunami / Tarakarjun 6-1,6-1.

Girls doubles: Diya Mattipati / Sremanya Reddy (1) bt P Tejaswi / Manvi Mishra (3) 6-3,6-1

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .