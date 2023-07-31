AIX Connect sacks manager after flight takes off without Karnataka Governor

On July 27, an AIX Connect from Bengaluru to Hyderabad took off without the Governor over an alleged delay in reporting

By PTI Published Date - 09:08 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

New Delhi: Budget airline AIX Connect has removed its manager from duty at the Bengaluru airport following the incident of a flight taking off without Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot last week, a source said on Monday.

Besides, senior officials of the airline on Monday met the Governor in Bengaluru. They apprised him about the situation and the steps taken and also apologised for the incident, the source said on the condition of anonymity.

On July 27, an AIX Connect from Bengaluru to Hyderabad took off without the Governor over an alleged delay in reporting and later, his office lodged a complaint at the Bengaluru airport police station.

AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, is part of the Air India Group. The source on Monday said the airline’s airport manager concerned at the time of the incident was immediately removed from duty and an investigation was on.