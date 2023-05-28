Ajara hospitals in Hanamkonda granted permission to perform kidney transplants

Chairman of the Human Organ Transplantation Committee of the Telangana State Medical and Health Department presented the certificate authorizing Ajara Hospitals to administer kidney transplantation service.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hanamkonda: Government has permitted Ajara Hospitals, located on the Mulugu road, to carry out kidney transplants. This is the first medical facility in north Telangana to offer kidney transplantation services.

Expressing his happiness over the development, Hospital MD Dr Sivasubramaniam stated that the approval for kidney transplantation represents a major breakthrough for the hospitals.

He stressed the positive impact it will have on enhancing the quality of life for numerous individuals in the region. He also urged people to avail themselves of these vital services.