Akkineni Nagarjuna meets ailing KCR at Hospital

He took a moment to enquire about KCR’s health condition and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 13 December 23
Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna paid a visit to the former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently underwent a successful hip surgery at Yashoda Hospital, on Wednesday.

During his visit, Nagarjuna not only met with KCR but also spent time conversing with KT Rama Rao.

