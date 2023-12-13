Akkineni Nagarjuna meets ailing KCR at Hospital

He took a moment to enquire about KCR’s health condition and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna paid a visit to the former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently underwent a successful hip surgery at Yashoda Hospital, on Wednesday.

During his visit, Nagarjuna not only met with KCR but also spent time conversing with KT Rama Rao.