Akkineni Nagarjuna meets ailing KCR at Hospital

He took a moment to enquire about KCR’s health condition and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.
Hyderabad: Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna paid a visit to the former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently underwent a successful hip surgery at Yashoda Hospital, on Wednesday.
He took a moment to enquire about KCR’s health condition and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery.
During his visit, Nagarjuna not only met with KCR but also spent time conversing with KT Rama Rao.
బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత కేసీఆర్ గారిని పరామర్శించిన ప్రముఖ సినీ నటుడు అక్కినేని నాగార్జున గారు.
కేసీఆర్ గారిని ఆప్యాయంగా పలకరించి యోగక్షేమాలు తెలుసుకున్నారు. త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.@iamnagarjuna@KTRBRS @balkasumantrs pic.twitter.com/X5Y2YzBjgq
— Thirupathi Bandari (@BTR_KTR) December 13, 2023