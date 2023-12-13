KCR’s photo from hospital draws attention of Telangana people

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:51 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar posted an interesting picture on ‘X’ that caught the attention of people in Telangana.

The photo shows BRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital, where the former Telangana chief minister can be seen reading some documents, carrying information about India and China.

BRS party members and supporters are sharing this picture on social media platforms, praising KCR’s contributions to Telangana’s development.

KCR recently had hip surgery at Yashoda Hospital after falling at a farmhouse in Earravlli. Doctors have advised him to rest for a few weeks.

True leadership shines through even in challenging times – caught him immersed in reading, showcasing his passion for knowledge! 📚 Admirable dedication and resilience. Wishing our great leader Sri KCR garu a swift recovery after his major surgery. Our thoughts are with you.… pic.twitter.com/2sgFbcPG1g — Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) December 13, 2023

Check out a few reactions here:

💐💐🙏🙏💐💐 seeing Telangana Warrier in a shine is heartening anna 💐. KCR sir is synonymous with Telangana. God's blessings are always with Telangana Warrier. Definitely, BRS Supremo will bounce back and make his presence soon for the well being of every TELANGANA CITIZEN.🙏💐 — AFZAL PATHAN (@PathanAfzalBabu) December 13, 2023

Let’s pray for his speedy recovery 💐💐 — Sam Rac 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇬🇧 (@RacherlaSampath) December 13, 2023

Our Hon'ble leader is class apart. His yearning for knowledge and passion for reading is extraordinary. He is visionary leader that inspires the mass to follow his footsteps. My prayers to Almighty for his speedy recovery so that he resumes work to take Telangana at next level. — Sanjay K Jha (@SanjayJhaDelhi) December 13, 2023

He inspired millions, followers are millions and still ur the best guru to us.. JaiKCR ✊ #GetWellSoonKCR sir 🙏 — D.KISHORE GOUD-BRS (@KishoreGoudBRS) December 13, 2023

Mark these Words‼️ In the Legislative Assembly, Telangana’s first CM #KCR Garu will be more fearsome to his Political Opponents in the role of the Leader of Opposition, than he was in the role of CM.#TelanganaAssembly @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/wXeHTTI5WY — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) December 13, 2023