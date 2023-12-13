Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:51 PM, Wed - 13 December 23
KCR’s photo from hospital draws attention of Telangana people

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar posted an interesting picture on ‘X’ that caught the attention of people in Telangana.

The photo shows BRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital, where the former Telangana chief minister can be seen reading some documents, carrying information about India and China.

BRS party members and supporters are sharing this picture on social media platforms, praising KCR’s contributions to Telangana’s development.

KCR recently had hip surgery at Yashoda Hospital after falling at a farmhouse in Earravlli. Doctors have advised him to rest for a few weeks.

Check out a few reactions here: 

