Akkineni Nagrjuna-starrer ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ teaser out now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: The teaser of the Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s upcoming film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ was released on Sunday.

The 1 minute and 46 seconds teaser is entertaining, and packed with action and emotion.

Directed by Vijay Binni, ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ features Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and others in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

