Steady stream of visitors wish KCR at hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna visited BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court NV Rama Ramana, Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna were among prominent personalities who visited BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday and wished him a speedy recovery. They enquired about his health and expressed happiness finding him recovering from the hip replacement surgery.

Nageshwar Rao had a brief interaction with the former Chief Minister before expressing hope that he would be back in the midst of people very soon. Talking to the media outside the hospital, Akkineni Nagarjuna said he was happy to find him recovering. He expressed the hope that Chandrashekhar Rao would be alright soon.

Congress leader and former union Minister Renuka Chowdhary also called on the former Chief Minister and wished him a quick recovery.

A host of BRS leaders also met the former Chief Minister in the day. Kadiyam Srihari, V Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar, G Jagadish Reddy, C Lakshma Reddy and Padi Kaushik Reddy were among the BRS leaders who visited Chandrashekhar Rao.