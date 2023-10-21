Akshay Kumar begins shooting for ‘Khel Khel Mein’ in London

Actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' went on floors in London on Saturday.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the particular update with his fans and followers.

“Can’t help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins Need your love and best wishes ,” he wrote.

Akshay also dropped a video from London in which he is donning a cool look. He did not forget to flaunt his cute smile as he began shooting wearing specs.

As soon as Akshay dropped the update, fans chimed in the comment section and wished him luck.

“All the best Khiladi Kumar,” a social media user wrote.

“Akshay sir ki 2024 me sari movies dhamal machayengi. Best wishes for this one sir,” another one wrote.

Reportedly, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film’s details is awaited.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film will be out on Eid 2024.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas said, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!” Akshay also has ‘Welcome 3’, ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

He was recently seen in the film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, which revolves around mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 64 miners trapped in a mine at Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Talking about ‘Mission Raniganj’ he told ANI, “I have done so many films, this film won’t be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career.

Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film.” In 2024, fans can also see Akshay headlining ‘Shankara’ film.