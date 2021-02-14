Akshaya Patra, the inexhaustible food vessel in Covid times

Serves 11.1 crore meals across the country over the last 11 months in collaboration with govt and donors

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has put forth challenges that countries worldwide have not had to face in a long time. Several people from vulnerable communities, such as daily-wage earners and domestic helpers, were the worst affected. Among other things, their access to food became difficult, limited and even absent in some cases.

In keeping with its essence to serve people, particularly in times of need, Akshaya Patra swiftly responded to the situation when containment measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 left millions of people without any access to food. In March 2020, as the country first went into a national lockdown, Akshaya Patra collaborated with the Central government and its donors to set up packaging centres for food relief kits and used its kitchens for cooking meals for the marginalised. Meals were served and food relief kits with essential groceries were distributed to daily-wage earners, labourers at construction sites, workers in industrial areas, migrant labourers and rough sleepers.

Over the last 11 months, Akshaya Patra worked with the government and donors to serve over 11.1 crore meals in 18 States and two Union Territories.

In Telangana, the foundation worked in districts including Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Hyderabad. Despite the various challenges, the foundation’s volunteers were able to distribute 1.08 lakh grocery kits, where one kit was equal to 42 meals. They also served 22,07,391 meals across the State.

Talking about the food served, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, regional president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, says: “The food relief kits were designed in accordance with the local palate. In Telangana and other Southern and Eastern States, food relief kits contained rice, dal, refined oil, spices, sambar masala and vegetables with long shelf-life, such as potatoes.”

Happiness Boxes for kids

The foundation also addressed the food and nutrition insecurity among children. They distributed 1,20,170 Happiness Boxes, where one kit was equal to 20 meals, to kids who are mid-day meal beneficiaries in Telangana.

“These kits focused on health and nutrition and hygiene and education of the Foundation’s beneficiary children during the pandemic, with their contents ranging from ragi flour and glucose biscuits to toothpaste, toothbrush, sanitary pack for girls, colour pencils/crayons and activity workbook. With school closures resulting from the pandemic keeping millions of children away from the classroom, Akshaya Patra endeavoured to work with the Government and donors take learning and nutrition to its beneficiary children’s doorstep,” shares Chandra Dasa.

With 150 volunteers from the State working tirelessly each day and night, Akshaya Patra ensured that the supply chain was not affected and processes like procurement of raw material and the delivery of meals and kits were smoothly handled. Appreciating their efforts, Chandra Dasa explains: “In these difficult times, our staff and volunteers have been working hard to serve the people and help the administration in their efforts. We are maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene in all our processes while also acting on the urgency factor.”

Since March last, Akshaya Patra has served nearly 60 million freshly cooked meals, 10.21 lakh food relief kits and 5.73 lakh Happiness Boxes across the country.

