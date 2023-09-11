Albania defeat Poland in Euro 2024 qualifiers

10:30 AM, Mon - 11 September 23

Tirana: Albania defeated Poland 2-0 here to move top of qualifying Group E and take a big step towards qualifying for Euro 2024. Albania broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when Jasir Asani scored after good work from Elseid Hysaj, reports Xinhua.

In the 62nd minute, Mirlind Daku made sure of the points with Albania’s second goal.

With Sunday’s result, Albania now lead Group E with 10 points, followed by the Czech Republic and Moldova on eight points respectively. Poland are languishing in fourth place after the defeat with six points, while the Faroe Islands are propping up the group with a single point.