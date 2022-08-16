Alcoholic man killed by brothers in Medak

Medak: Two younger brothers with the help of their father have allegedly killed their elder brother as he was harassing the parents in Narsapur town on Monday late night. The victim was Chittari Omkar (38) son of Narasimha and Buchamma.

According to Police, Omkar married one Anitha 12 years ago. The couple were having a son and two daughters. However, Omkar, who was addicted to liquor, used to harass Anitha. She left him for her parent’s home last July unable to bear the harassment.

Since then Omkar was insisting on his parents Narasimhulu and Buchamma to convince Anitha to return home. Over the same issue, Omkar beat his parents in front of his younger brothers Shekar and Sai Kumar.

The duo attacked him with a knife and slit his throat with a knife with the help of father Narasimhulu. The body was shifted to Area Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered. The investigation is on.