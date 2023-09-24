Alia Bhatt at Gucci’s Spring Summer 2024 show in Milan

Alia Bhatt traveled to Milan, Italy, for the Gucci Ancora Spring Summer 2024 presentation, where the Italian luxury fashion house's new creative director Sabato De Sarno would debut his debut collection.

By IANS Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt was in Milan, Italy, to see Sabato De Sarno’s Gucci Ancora Spring Summer ’24 presentation. She also shared a photo of her invitation with her fans.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the Gucci Ancora show invite from Milan, Italy. The post shows her holding a red envelope with the words ‘Gucci Ancora’ written in a white shade. She captioned the post, “And here we are…[red heart emoji].”

In the photos, Alia wore a neon green top and bell-bottom denims. She accessorised her outfit with golden earrings and a bracelet. Alia also carried a black bag with her and wore dark sunglasses. In the pictures, Alia gave different poses and expressions for the camera. She also posted a selfie as she sat in her car. Instead of a caption, Alia simply wrote, “#GucciAncora @gucci @sabatods.”

Taking to Instagram, Vogue India shared a video of Alia from the event. In a video, Alia introduced herself and said it was her first time in Milan. She also said, “I was naturally extremely excited. My to-dos are already done which were going to a home-style Italian restaurant and having some really nice authentic bread and some pasta. Really filled up on the carbs before coming for this fantastic show. New vibe that I’m currently loving is extremely easy, feeling like yourself which I’m 100 percent feeling.”