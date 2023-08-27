Alia Bhatt congratulates Allu Arjun for National Award, calls herself his “biggest fan”

By ANI Published Date - 01:52 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, has congratulated Telugu star Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award and called herself his “biggest fan”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alia wrote, “congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance – your biggest fan.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance 💕

– your biggest fan 😄 https://t.co/xmc2uOpGjb — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 26, 2023

Earlier, Allu Arjun also congratulated her, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and other National Award winners in his tweet, “Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award . So elated personally for your win .#GangubaiKathiawadi. Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi . Very deserved. Happy for you dear . Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more. I was personally so happy to see it win soo many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_produc Also congrats to our beloved @preetisheel on winning the national award (sic).”

Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award . So elated personally for your win . #GangubaiKathiawadi Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi . Very deserved. Happy for you dear . Congratulations to the… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 25, 2023

Apart from Alia, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The film was released in theatres on February 25, 2022, while ‘Mimi’ hit the OTT platforms in July 2021.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia’s stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023.

Allu Arjun won the national award for ‘Pushpa’, which was released in theatres in December 2021. The film not only showcased his exceptional performance but portrayed unmatched dialogue delivery, charismatic swag, and a captivating aura. The actor’s hooksteps from the movie’s songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience on a global scale.

Allu Arjun is now all set to come up with the film’s second part, which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. More details regarding the sequel are awaited.