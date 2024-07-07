Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Sayeedabad FC secure big victory

Saif scored four goals to lead Sayeedabad FC to a big 9-1 win over BHEL in the TFA's Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League match.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 11:27 PM

Saif scored four goals to lead Sayeedabad FC to a big 9-1 win over BHEL in the TFA's Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League match.

Hyderabad: Saif scored four goals to lead Sayeedabad FC to a big 9-1 win over BHEL in the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Sunday.

Alongside Saif, Taher smashed a brace and Sulaiman, Nayeem and Kabir netted a goal each for the winners.

Also Read Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Deccan Dynamos secure victory

Results: Sayeedabad FC 9 (Sulaiman 2’, Nayeem 11’, Taher 45’, 30’, Saif 17’, 18’, 38’, 60’, Kabir 62’) bt BHEL 1 (Sampath 29’).