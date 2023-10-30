Alia Bhatt heads to ‘Jigra’ night shoot, shares message for director Vasan Bala

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her next film 'Jigra'. On Monday evening, the actor headed for the film's night shoot.

By ANI Published Date - 07:16 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a boomerang video on her stories while she was on her way for the night shoot of ‘Jigra’.

She captioned the video, “& it’s ANOTHER night shoot on #JIGRA. @vasanbala I’m on the way but sleep is also on the way,” followed by a laughing emoji along with an embarrassed face with peeking eye emoji.

In the video, she was seen in a baby pink coloured kurta. She kept her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look.

Alia recently started shooting for ‘Jigra’ in Mumbai and posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set.

Sharing a string of pictures from Day 1 of shooting, she wrote, “& we’re rolling ..day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA.” Helmed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like ‘Monica O My Darling’, a crime thriller film ‘Peddlers’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.

‘Jigra’ marks Alia and Vasan’s first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, in an interview with US-based publication Variety, director Farhan Akhtar shared that ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is on hold at the moment.

“We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see,” Farhan told Variety.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.