Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ starring Radhika Madan

Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Powerhouse actor-producer Alia Bhatt has given a shout-out to Sudhanshu Saria’s upcoming introspective drama ‘Sanaa’ starring Radhika Madan.

Alia’s banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, posted a statement applauding ‘Sanaa’ through their initiative #EternalSupports, which introduces and amplifies important and path-breaking cinema emerging out of India.

The makers had earlier screened the film for Alia and her team who were deeply moved by its performances and urgent themes.

The statement reads – “‘Eternal Supports’ came about so we could play our small part in shining a light on films that need to be seen. ‘Sanaa’ is one such film. Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is a sensitive, nuanced narrative about bodily autonomy and a woman’s right to choose. We love how Sanaa tackles such a vitally important but less talked about subject with grace and honesty. It also features an absolutely electric performance by @radhikamadan Keep an eye out for this brilliant film (sic).”

Delighted and honoured by the encouraging words, director Sudhanshu Saria said, “This is the perfect example of women championing each other. For an actor of Alia’s calibre, to step up and put Radhika Madan and her truly path-breaking performance in ‘Sanaa’ on a pedestal requires real grace and heart. The entire team of ‘Sanaa’ appreciates the gesture and sends their eternal thanks to Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and the entire Eternal Sunshine company.”

Written and directed by Sudhanshu, ‘Sanaa’ is a relationship drama about a headstrong and ambitious woman (Radhika) who is fighting an internal battle due to an unresolved trauma. Produced by Four Line Entertainment, the film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania and Nikhil Khurana in pivotal roles.

‘Sanaa’ had its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and is expected to release soon.