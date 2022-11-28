Insta update: Alia Bhatt wishes her sister Shaheen on birthday in a sweet note

The sibling duo Alia Bhatt and Shaheen share a deep bond, and Alia is forever eager to express her love for her sister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The sibling duo Alia Bhatt and Shaheen share a deep bond, and Alia is forever eager to express her love for her sister. The regular appearances of Alia and Shaheen in each other’s Instagram updates and their loving words for one another show how much they adore and value the other’s presence in their life.

Today is Shaheen Bhatt’s 34th birthday, and Alia made the day special by dedicating a meaningful post to her. The sisters are seen holding hands and looking sweetly at each other in the first photo, which was taken at Alia’s wedding. Shaheen looks lovely in a pink dress with golden embroidery, while Alia wears an ivory Sabyasachi sari with embroidery.

Alia also posted a photo from her mehendi ceremony in which Shaheen was dressed in a green attire while Alia looked lovely in a pink lehenga. Shaheen is being hugged by Alia in the adorable photo with both the sisters beaming.

Alia penned a heartfelt note for her sister along with the pictures: “happy birthday to the BEST person ever … my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour (sic).”