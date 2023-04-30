Alia Bhatt preps for her Met Gala debut with this special companion

In the first picture, she can be seen facing her back towards the camera while dressed in a black strapless gown and holding her cat.

By ANI Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

New York: Alia Bhatt who is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year on Saturday shared a glimpse of preparation and revealed her companion for the fashion’s biggest night out.

Taking to Instagram story, Alia shared a couple of pictures with her cat.

In the first picture, she can be seen facing her back towards the camera while dressed in a black strapless gown and holding her cat.

She wrote, “Prepping for the Met…”

And in the next actor can be seen showering love and kisses on Edward and captioning it, “with my own Coup-Ed.” On Sunday, Alia also shared a photo from her room in New York and captioned it “New York- You were missed.” Before Alia, a few Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet at Met Gala. It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

And fans are excited to see Alia’s Met Gala look. If reports are to be believed, she is expected to walk the red carpet in designer Prabal Gurung outfit.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’.

Helmed by Tom Harper, ‘Heart of Stone’ is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which will be out in theatres on July 28.