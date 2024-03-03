Alia Bhatt stuns in golden lehenga at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Alia donned a net lehenga embellished with gold embroidery and sequins, complemented by a matching scallop-edged blouse and a fully embroidered net dupatta.

By ANI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 03:29 PM

Jamnagar: After turning heads in a blue gown, leaving no stone on the second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in golden lehenga.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor treated fans with her traditional look.

Alia wore a net lehenga which features gold embroidery adorned with sequins. Paired with a matching scallop-edged blouse, the silhouette has a fully embroidered net dupatta.

She opted for a beautiful ensemble from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

For the glam, Alia Bhatt went for minimal makeup and kept her hair open.

Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a shinny blue kurta pyjama for the function.

One of the pictures captured the way Ranbir cutely looked at his wife.

Alia and Ranbir are among the guests invited to the wedding celebrations alongside several other celebrities.

The couple attended the festivities with their daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor.

On Day 1, Alia opted for a blue-hued corset-styled off-shoulder body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and embellishment on it.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Besides Ranbir and Alia, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash.

These include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.