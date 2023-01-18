All about Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas new film

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will be producing this highly anticipated film on a massive scale with huge budget under Tollywood's leading production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

By ANI Updated On - 03:56 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas is all set to go on floors in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Trivikram after 12 years.

Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’.

S Radhakrishna (China Babu) will be producing this highly anticipated film on a massive scale with huge budget under Tollywood‘s leading production house Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in the film. This marks her second collaboration with the ‘Spyder’ actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit ‘Maharashi’.

Earlier in July 2022, the makers shared a special announcement video and wrote, “The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug. Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu action drama film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ which was declared a super hit.Apart from that, he will be teaming up with the ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli for an upcoming action entertainer film.

A few months ago, during an event, Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure.This movie will roll after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas’ movie.