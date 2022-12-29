Mahesh Babu sets major goals with his love of family and travel

The superstar and his family are currently holidaying in Luzern, a beautiful Swiss town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:31 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: There is no denying that Mahesh Babu is a travel enthusiast; the actor constantly makes an effort to get out of the country whenever feasible. For the upcoming holidays in 2023, he travelled to Switzerland with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam, and daughter Sitara in tow.

The actor always makes time for his family and ensures to take his kids places – well, literally! Mahesh has just shared a photo from his trip in which we can see the family enjoying their Christmas vacation as well as family jam sessions.

The superstar and his family are currently holidaying in Luzern, a beautiful Swiss town. Mahesh Babu posted a photograph of the Ghattamneni family in front of a Christmas tree on Instagram and wrote, “I’m a fan, @mo Luzern.” During their stay at the opulent Mandarin Oriental Palace, he seems to be enjoying himself.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’s upcoming film is tentatively titled SSMB28. The film will have a special number composed by S Thaman. After returning from his trip, the actor will join the sets.