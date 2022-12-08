Mahesh Babu-Namrata’s new restaurant is now open to public

| Mahesh Babu Namratas New Restaurant Is Now Open To Public

Actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar have recently ventured into restaurant business with ‘AN Restaurants’.

Hyderabad: After the successful collaboration with AMB cinemas, actor Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar have recently ventured into restaurant business with ‘AN Restaurants’. AN stands for ‘Asian Namrata’.

The couple has collaborated with Hyderabad’s popular food chain Minerva group, besides the Asian group. The very first café, ‘AN Restaurants’ – Minerva Coffee Shop, was unveiled on Wednesday, at Banjara hills. The restaurant is now open to the public.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Namrata wrote, “Minerva Coffee Shop!! opens its doors today at Banjara Hills Road No. 12! Enjoy food the way it should be @an_restaurants_hyd #Minerva. (sic)”.

Mahesh has already ventured into the multiplex business with the ‘AMB Cinemas’, one of the biggest multiplexes in Hyderabad. The actor has also ventured into the textile industry with ‘The Humble Co’, in collaboration with Myntra. AN Restaurants is his third business venture in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which was released in May this year. He has films with directors SS Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline.