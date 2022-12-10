Much-awaited update from Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB28’ is here

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement from the makers of Mahesh Babu’s 28th film which is tentatively titled ‘SSMB28’.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement from the makers of Mahesh Babu’s 28th film which is tentatively titled ‘SSMB28’. And now, it has been revealed that the shooting of the film will commence in the second week of January.

The actor, who is still coping with the loss of his father superstar Krishna, is set to join the sets of the film next month. The makers are reportedly aiming for an August release. “All set to shoot! With heightened spirit and great energy #SSMB28 will go on sets from January, non-stop! Stay-Tuned, More SUPER-EXCITING updates coming your way soon (sic),” tweeted production house Haarika & Hassine Creations on Saturday.

In the now-viral pics, we can see superstar Mahesh Babu posing alongside director Trivikram Srinivas, music composer SS Thaman and producer Radha Krishna, among others.

‘SSMB28’ sees Mahesh cast opposite actor Pooja Hegde for the second time after ‘Maharshi’. The high-octane entertainer marks the third collaboration of Trivikram and Mahesh’s post ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’.

Recently, a photograph of Mahesh sweating it out at the gym went viral on social media platforms. Fans speculated that the actor was prepping for the shoot of ‘SSMB28’.

