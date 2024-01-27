Trivikram Srinivas congratulates Chiranjeevi on Padma Vibhushan Win

The director was accompanied by the producer S Radhakrishna, also known as Chinababu.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 08:08 PM

Hyderabad: Renowned Tollywood filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas paid a visit to the residence of Chiranjeevi in Jubilee Hills this Saturday.

During the meeting, he extended heartfelt congratulations to Chiranjeevi on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award.

Earlier, Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with Dil Raju, visited Chiranjeevi to congratulate the actor.

Wishes started pouring in for the ‘Megastar’ from his fellow actors, politicians, fans and others, ever since the news was announced.

Earlier in the day, directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Srikanth Odela also met Chiru to congratulate him.