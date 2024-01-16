AISF wants villain names Marx, Lenin removed from ‘Guntur Karam’ movie

Published Date - 16 January 2024

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to naming the name of villains in the recently released Telugu movie ‘Guntur Karam’ as Marx and Lenin, the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has demanded the Censor Board to immediately remove the names of Marx and Lenin from the movie. The AISF warned that if the movie director failed to do so, it would launch an agitation against the movie across the State.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, AISF State unit president Wali Ullah Qadri asked director Trivikram Srinivas and lead actor Mahesh Babu to tender an unconditional public apology for using names of Marx and Lenin for the villains in the movie. The Censor Board should take steps to remove the names from the movie immediately, or else his organisation would organize agitation programmes across the State, he warned.

