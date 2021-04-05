All about TS ICET 2021

Entrance test on August 19, 20, registrations from April 7

Hyderabad: The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is one of the most sought after courses of instruction among students at the post-graduation level. Irrespective of their undergraduate studies, most students opt for MBA with specialisations. One of the main reasons for the course being in constant demand is that most MNCs hire MBA graduates offering attractive packages.

In order to take up the MBA programme in the State colleges, individuals have to appear and crack the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021. The Kakatiya University, Warangal, which is organising the test, has issued a detailed schedule.

The TS ICET, a computer based test, for admissions into both MBA and MCA courses, will be conducted on August 19 and 20. The entrance test will be held in two sessions i.e. 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm on the day one, and 10 am to 12.30 pm on the following day. A preliminary key will be released on August 27 and the last date to submit objection, if any, on key is August 31. The results of the entrance test along with the final key will be announced on September 17.

The entrance test will be held at 14 regional online test centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The qualifying mark in the entrance test is 25 per cent and there are no minimum marks prescribed for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates wishing to appear for the MBA entrance test must possess a bachelor’s degree (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA/BBM/BCA/ BE / B. Tech/ B. Pharmacy/ any 3 or 4 year degree except Oriental Languages). The applicants must have scored at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC and ST categories) in the qualifying examinations. The entrance test for MCA course requires a recognised bachelor degree of minimum three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case ST and ST categories) in the qualifying exams with mathematics at 10+2 level or at the graduation. Candidates who are appearing for the final-year degree examinations are also eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2021.

The online registration will commence from April 7 and ends on June 15. The application fee is Rs.450 for SC/ST and differently abled candidates, and Rs.650 for others. The applications can be submitted with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500 up to June 30 and July 15 respectively. With a late fee of Rs.1,000, the applications will be accepted up to August 11.

As many as 58,392 candidates registered for the TS ICET 2020 of which 45,975 appeared and 41,506 qualified. A total of 267 colleges offered MBA course with 32,337 seats and 35 colleges offered MCA course with 2,491 seats in the State for the academic year 2020-21, TS ICET 2021 convener Prof. K Raji Reddy said.

For more details, visit the website https://icet.tsche.ac.in/.

