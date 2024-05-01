All is set for Khammam and Mahabubabad LS polls in Kothagudem: Dr. Priyanka Ala

1 May 2024

Kothagudem: All is set for the conduct of general elections to Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seats in Kothagudem district, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

There are 35 candidates in the fray for Khammam parliamentary seat and 23 candidates in the Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency. There are 4,79,626 male voters, 5,08, 550 female voters, 62 transgender, 54 NRI and 748 service voters out of total 9, 88, 238 voters in the district.

Dr. Ala informed that the home voting process would be completed in the district from May 4 to 6. There are 362 people above 85 years of age, 388 PwD voters and 115 absentee voters on essential services (AVES) in the district.

The Collector said that after the Assembly elections till April 25, a total of 78, 890 applications for EPIC cards have been received, out of which 77, 001 distributed and 1889 cards are yet to be received. 27 model polling stations, 25 women polling stations, and five polling stations each for PwDs and youth have been set up in the district.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all polling stations for monitoring the election process through webcasting in all the constituencies. As many as 207 polling stations in 169 locations have been identified as problematic polling stations. Distribution of polling machinery and material would take place on May 12 at distribution and reception centres in five Assembly segments, Dr. Ala stated.

Voter facilitation centres have been set up in the five Assembly segments to collect postal ballots from the election staff from May 4 to 6. 1163 POs and APOs, 2326 OPOs, 240 micro observers, 2250 police personnel and 1037 additional personnel have been assigned for election duties.

In view of the high temperatures shamianas, drinking water, toilets and a wheelchair ramp for the disabled have been set up at each polling station, the Collector added.