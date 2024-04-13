Elaborate arrangements for Sri Rama Navami at Bhadradri: Collector

200 pumps have to be set up temporarily for devotees who cannot go to Godavari for holy dip.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed officials to complete arrangements for Bhadradri Brahmotsavams by Monday, officials and the personnel assigned to the duties should be present at their respective places by 8 am on April 16.

As many as 120 counters for free distribution of kalyana talambralu and 60 laddu prasadam counters would set up for the convenience of devotees attending Sri Rama Navami on April 17 and Maha Pattabhishekam on April 18 at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam.

Dr. Ala reviewed arrangements for Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Bhadrachalam on Saturday and told officials to display flexi route maps at important places to help the devotees reach Kalyanam Mandapam. Two sanitation workers should be available for each sector.

In view of summer, transportation should be arranged for the devotees to come to the Kalyana Mandapam from their cottages and wheelchairs should be provided from 25 locations by volunteers to the devotees who cannot walk.Warning signs should be set up to prevent the devotees from going too deep in river Godavari to take holy dip and expert swimmers should be kept ready.

Fresh water, buttermilk and ORS packets along with medicines should be supplied to devotees through voluntary organizations. A special medical camp in the Kalyana Mandapam area should be set up to conduct medical tests and ambulances should also be kept ready, the Collector said.

Dr. Ala wanted fire engines kept ready on the temple premises. All the officials should work in coordination with their staff to make the celebrations a success, she said.

Additional Collector Venugopal, Devasthanam EO L Ramadevi and others were present.