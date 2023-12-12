Elaborate arrangements for Mukkoti celebrations at Bhadradri: Kothagudem Collector

Teppotsavam would be celebrated on December 22 evening and Uttara Dwara Darshanam on December 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a review meeting with the officials on Mukkoti celebrations at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Priyanka Ala directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam.

Teppotsavam would be celebrated on December 22 evening and Uttara Dwara Darshanam on December 23. The entire mandapam has to be divided into seven sectors with barricading and special officers would be appointed to monitor the sectors.

Dr. Ala held a meeting with the officials of all government departments at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday to review arrangements for the celebrations. Barricades have to be put up to prevent the devotees from going into river Godavari besides warning boards to inform its depth.

Proper precautions should be taken while bursting firecrackers on the river island on December 22 and fire officials have to supervise it. Two lakh laddu prasadams have to be prepared and special counters set up for their distribution.

Devasthanam authorities have to complete all the arrangements by December 18. Devasthanam, bathing ghat and karakatta should be electrified. Irrigation officials should check the robustness of the launch used for Teppotsavam and submit a validation report.

Additional buses have to be operated as large numbers of devotees would come from other States apart from the district. A help desk should be set up at Bhadrachalam bus stand, which should be kept clean. A control room has to be set up at Bhadrachalam sub collector’s office, Dr. Ala said.

Six health camps with adequate medicines, 25 doctors and 85 paramedical staff should be set up in the vicinity of the temple. The sale of liquor and meat on both the days of celebration in the temple town and in the border areas of the neighbouring States has to be stopped.

ITDA PO Prateek Jain, additional Collectors Rambabu and Madhusudan Raju, DRO Ravindranath, the devasthanam EO Rama Devi and others were present. The officials inspected the areas where Uttara Dwara Darshanam and Teppotsavam would be held.