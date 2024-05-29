Stocks sufficient for Vanakalam: Collector Dr Priyanka Ala

As many as 5.41 lakh packets of cotton seeds were available for cultivation in 2.16 lakh acres of land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala said that sufficient quantity of seeds was available in the district for sowing activity in Vanakalam season. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday the Collector told the farmers not to worry as required quantities of seeds were available with the dealers.

As many as 5.41 lakh packets of cotton seeds were available for cultivation in 2.16 lakh acres of land.

Similarly, 41,464 quintals of paddy seeds required for cultivation in 1,65,854 acres, 4816 quintals of maize seeds required for cultivation in 60,200 acres, 32 quintals of chilli seeds for cultivation in 32,168 acres were available with the dealers.

Nearly 2.47 lakh packets of cotton seeds have been received and 29,130 packets have been purchased by the farmers so far in the district. About 1311 quintals of green manure seeds like jeeluga, janumu and pilli pesara were available in the district, the Collector informed.

Quality seeds She told the dealers to sell quality seeds to farmers and warned that strict action would be taken if anyone was found selling fake seeds while advising the farmers not to buy loose seeds. Paddy procurement was complete and the payments for the purchased grain have been made, she added.