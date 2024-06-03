All set for counting of votes in Nizamabad LS seat today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 04:20 PM

Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu completed the second randomisation process for the counting on Monday. — File picture

Nizamabad: The district administration has made all preparations for counting votes for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. The counting is scheduled to take place at CMC college Nizamabad town.

Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu completed the second randomisation process for the counting on Monday.

Stating that the randomisation process was conducted in a fully transparent manner following the rules of the Election Commission, he said the finalised list through randomisation had been handed over to the returning officers of the respective constituencies.

After the completion of the third round of randomisation on Tuesday morning, based on that list, staff would be assigned to count the votes of Armoor, Bodhan, Balkonda, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Korutla and Jagtial Assembly segments falling under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

As many as 558 counting staff, including 448 personnel for EVM counting and 70 people for counting postal ballot votes, have been appointed as per the instructions of the Election Commission, keeping 25 per cent additional staff in reserve to be able to count the votes polled in the seven Assembly segments in the Nizamabad Parliament Constituency round wise, the Collector informed.

Under the supervision of 180 counting supervisors, 190 counting assistants and 188 micro observers counting would be conducted, he said, adding that 20 tables would be arranged for Nizamabad Urban and Rural Assembly constituencies, whereas the other five constituencies would have 18 tables for the counting of votes.