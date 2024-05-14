LS Polls 2024: Urban electors stay away from voting

Polling percentage in rural areas was higher than that in urban areas. There is more than 10 percent difference in voting between rural and urban assembly segments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:45 PM

Karimnagar: The reluctance of urban voters to head towards the polling booth was once again clearly visible in Karimnagar and Peddapalli constituencies during the Lok Sabha polls on Monday.

Polling percentage in rural areas was higher than that in urban areas. There is more than 10 percent difference in voting between rural and urban assembly segments.

Also Read Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Presiding officer dies of cardiac arrest in Mancherial

While the polling crossed 70 percent in rural area-dominated assembly constituencies, it was only 60 percent in urban populated segments. For instance, only 60.51 percent polling was recorded in Karimnagar assembly constituency.

Whereas, rural segments witnessed higher voter turnout. The highest of 77.75 percent polling was recorded in Manakondur followed by Husnabad (77.25), Choppadandi (75.36), Sircilla (75.27), Vemulawada (74.44) and Huzurabad (73.82).

There are 3,67,353 voters in Karimnagar assembly segment. Except a few in Karimnagar rural and Kothapalli mandals, a majority of the electors stay in Karimnagar town. Out of 3.67 lakh, 2,22,296 voters including 111596 (male), 110680 (female) and 20 others exercised their franchise.

The situation was same in Peddapalli parliament constituency, wherein 67.87 polling was recorded in seven assembly segments.

While the lowest voting was recorded in Ramagundam (61.59) and Mancherial (60.84) assembly segments, Dharmapuri (73.34), Peddapalli (71.34), Manthani (69.98), Bellampalli (70.96) and Chennur (68.53) constituencies received highest polling.

The Ramagundam segment is completely dominated by the urban population. Educated people stay in this constituency since SCCL, NTPC, RFCL and other industries are there in this segment.

Mancherial is also dominated by the urban population. Though Peddapalli is the district headquarters, a majority of voters stay in the surrounding villages.