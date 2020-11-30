All set for GHMC elections

The GHMC has made arrangements at 9,101 polling stations in 150 wards in which 1,122 candidates are contesting the elections.

Hyderabad: As a high-pitched campaign for the civic body elections came to an end on Sunday evening, the GHMC has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate as many as 74,67,256 people cast their vote on December 1. The polling will commence at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Of the total 74,67,256 voters, men constitute 38,89,637 while women voters are 35,76,941 and others, 678. The GHMC has made arrangements at 9,101 polling stations in 150 wards in which 1,122 candidates are contesting the elections.

Sixty flying squads two each for a GHMC circle and 30 statistic surveillance teams, one each for a GHMC circle was constituted for smooth conduct of the elections. The GHMC is deploying 36,404 personnel for the polling duty duly keeping sufficient reserve.

According to a press release here, all the electors, who have been issued Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC), should have to produce it to exercise their franchise when they arrive at the polling station for voting.

Those, who are unable to produce their EPICs, will have to produce any one of the 18 alternative photo identity card documents to establish their identity. Photo voter slips will not be considered as an alternate identification document.

Voter should come to the polling station invariably wearing a mask and without the mask, the voters will not be allowed into the polling station. Voter slips were distributed to all the electors by the booth-level officers (BLOs).

However, if any elector has not received their voter slips, they can download the same through GHMC app/tsec.gov.in/ghmc.gov.in. In view of Covid-19, mandatory sanitisation is being done at every polling station one day before and also on the day of the polling. A sanitizer is being provided at the entry and exit point of every polling station.

When needed, voters are required to lower face mask for identification. At any given time, only one voter would be allowed to stand in front of each polling official maintaining social distance.

