| All Set For Ts Tet To Be Held Starting From May 20

TS TET 2024 to be held from May 20

For the first time, the TET is being conducted in computer-based mode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 May 2024, 09:31 PM

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been put in place for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024, which is scheduled to be conducted from Monday, officials said.

For the first time, the TET is being conducted in computer-based mode. Earlier, the test was held in the OMR-based offline mode.

The test will be conducted in 80 test centres set up in 16 districts across the State in two sessions – 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

For the morning session examination, candidates will be permitted into the centres from 7.30 am for morning session and from 12.30 pm for afternoon session. Candidates will not be allowed after the gate closes at 8.45 am for the morning session and 1.45 pm for the afternoon session.

The paper – II Mathematics and Science tests in English/Telugu medium will be conducted from May 20 to 22, while the exam for the same subjects in the minor medium is scheduled for June 1.

Similarly, paper – II social studies exam in English medium is on May 24, 28 and 29. The paper – I test will be held on May 30, 31, June 1 and 2.

A total of 2,86,386 applications were received for the TET. Of the total, 99,958 registrations were for paper – I, conducted for aspirants seeking teaching eligibility for Classes I to V. And remaining 1,86,428 applications were for the paper – II, held for teacher aspirants of Classes VI to VIII.

Along with admit card, a valid original photo identification card such as Aadhaar, driving license, passport, PAN or voter card must be carried to centres.