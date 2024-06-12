Over 50% in-service social studies teachers failed in TG TET 2024

Similarly, in-service mathematics and science subject teachers recorded a qualifying percentage of 51.14 out of total 15,302 teachers took the paper – 2. As for paper – 1, 79.28 per cent out of 6,449 in-service teachers who took the paper – 1 test were qualified.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: The government schools in-service social studies teachers have put up a dismal performance with more than 50 per cent out of the appeared failing to qualify in the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2024 paper 2.

The TET results were declared on Wednesday. As per the details shared by the School Education department, while 11,468 in-service teachers appeared in the paper –2 social studies, 5,128 qualified (qualifying percentage to 44.41).

The paper – 1 is conducted for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for Classes I to V and paper – 2 for teacher aspirants of Classes VI to VIII. For the first time the TET was conducted for teachers for promotions.

However, it was decided to promote them irrespective of the TET qualification as per the High Court order. Overall, 85,996 candidates appeared for the paper – 1 and 67.13 per cent qualified.

Similarly, 1,50,491 candidates took the paper 2 and 51,443 qualified. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who released the results said the government could not reduce the test fee due to the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission of India did not accept the proposal to reduce the TET application fee due to election code at the time of registration, he said, adding that the government has taken a key decision to give relief to the aspirants.

“It has been decided to give an opportunity to aspirants who have not qualified in the TET 2024 to apply for the upcoming TET free,” he said.

The government has also decided to provide a one-time fee waiver for TET 2024 qualified candidates applying for the district selection committee (DSC), teachers’ recruitment test.

Results are available on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in.