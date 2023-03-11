All set for Vishwak Sen’s ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ trailer launch event tomorrow

Das Ka Dhamki trailer 2.0 is going to be released tomorrow. Vishwak Sen has planned a grand event for the second trailer launch in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: “Das Ka Dhamki” is Vishwak Sen’s next release, which is set for this Ugadi, dated March 22. The film was actually planned to be released for Maha Shivratri but was later postponed due to unfinished work.

The makers had also earlier released the trailer for the film, and it looked very entertaining and filled with all commercial elements. With the film now having a new release date, the makers are now setting to release the second official trailer for the film, “Das Ka Dhamki Trailer 2.0”.

Das Ka Dhamki trailer 2.0 is going to be released tomorrow. Vishwak Sen has planned a grand event for the second trailer launch in Karimnagar. The arrangements have been made already, as known from the pictures shared by the makers on Twitter.

The trailer launch is going to be held at Markfed Ground at 5:30 PM. The entire film unit of Das Ka Dhamki is going to grace the event. It is not sure if any special guests are going to be added as of now.

Das Ka Dhamki is directed and produced by Vishwak Sen himself. Nivetha Pethuraj is the female lead in the film. J Media Factory is organising the trailer launch event for tomorrow.