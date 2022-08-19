All support for welfare of elderly: Adilabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

File Photo of Collector Sikta Patnaik

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik asserted that the district administration would extend all support for the welfare of elderly persons. She along with Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy distributed fruits to senior citizens as part of the ongoing fortnight-long diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence held here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, Sikta sought everyone to treat the elderly equally with others and requested them to show empathy towards the elderly. She cautioned that stern action would be initiated against those harassing the aged people mentally and physically. She stated that health camps were being organized every month. She requested the senior citizens to keep the premises clean.

The Collector later inspected a state-run orphanage for the elderly and found out facilities being given to the inmates. District Welfare Officer Milka, District Health and Medical Officer Dr Narender Rathod, municipal commissioner Shailaja, Tahsildar Vanaja Reddy, President of Elderly People Association Devidas and many others were present.

Meanwhile, Collector Bharathi Hollikeri took part in the similar event conducted at Ananda Nilayam, an orphanage run by Indian Red Cross Society in Mancherial district headquarters. She said that the elderly persons would set an example to future generations by following a decent lifestyle. She assured to extend all support for the welfare of the senior citizens. She narrated measures being taken for protecting rights of the old persons.

The Collector then distributed fruits and sweets to inmates of a jail in Luxettipet town. District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah, District Child Protection Officer Anand, municipal chairpersons P Rajaiah, Nalmas Kanthaiah were few among many who attended the programme.