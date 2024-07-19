| All You Need To Know About Hydraa Organisation Function And Responsibilities

The State government issued orders on Friday defining the functions and responsibilities of HYDRAA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: Covering an area till Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will have three wings, including Asset Protection Wing, Disaster Management Wing and Logistical Support Wing.

Led by the Commissioner, HYDRAA, who would be a senior officer of IAS not below the rank of a Secretary to Government and would function under the supervision of Principal Secretary, MAUD. The State government issued orders on Friday defining the functions and responsibilities of HYDRAA.

HYDRAA jurisdiction will cover the entire areas of GHMC and all ULBs and RLBs up to ORR. Any area may be specifically included or excluded by the government from time to time in future.

The Asset Protection Wing of HYDRAA will protect assets of Local Bodies and Government such as parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, nalas, land parcels, roads, carriageways, footpaths etc from encroachments.

It will inspect private premises for building and town planning regulations. It will handle removal of dilapidated structures endangering public safety. It will take penal action on violations with advertisements, which are in deviation or not authorized by the concerned Local Bodies and shared on real time database.

Likewise, the Disaster Management Wing will take up disaster response and relief work in case of any disaster or emergency. It will coordinate with NDRF, SDMA, TG DR&FS Department and other State and National agencies of Disaster Management

It will have to maintain a separate database and collate information for future risk assessment and disaster risk predictions, besides inspecting premises and issuing of Fire NOCs.

The Logistics Support Wing of HYDRAA will be entrusted with the task of staff recruitment, drafting and other service matters, office procedures and office administration, procurements and logistics for operations, Operation and maintenance of assets, equipment, vehicles, etc;

In addition to these services, the HYDRAA will also be responsible for traffic coordination and management. The HYDRAA officers will coordinate with regular traffic police for traffic management during traffic jams in water logging areas, road damaged areas, disaster prone areas, storm water etc. during heavy rains.

The HYDRAA governing Body will have Chief Minister as its Chairman and Members including Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister.

Further, the State Government has decided to establish a single, unified agency for disaster management in the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR). The TCUR is the term referred to area comprising of entire GHMC and Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts areas up to ORR.