Prepare modalities for establishing HYDRA before Assembly session, CM directs officials

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) to be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring area covering 2,000 square kms up to Outer Ring Road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 06:32 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Stressing that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) should be developed as a strong system, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare modalities for HYDRA before the ensuing assembly session.

HYDRA should be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring an area in covering 2,000 square kms up to Outer Ring Road. Transfer the powers of removing unauthorized hoardings, flexies and collection of penalties to the HYDRA from GHMC jurisdiction, he said to officials during a meeting here on Friday.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to ensure that police station limits and the assembly constituency limits come under the same zone during division of zones. Stringent rules should be introduced to curb encroachment of nalas, ponds and government lands and a comprehensive study should be conducted for this purpose, he said.

Measures should be taken to ensure regular coordination between HMDA, HMWSSB, Disaster Management and other municipal departments, the Chief Minister said, adding that possibilities should also be explored for allocation of exclusive funds for HYDRA, if required.