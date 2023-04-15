| All You Need To Know About Village Full Of Twins

All you need to know about village full of twins

The village of Kodinhi is one of those magical mysterious places. Kodinhi, a small town in the Malappuram district of the southern Indian state of Kerala, has gained fame in recent years for an unusual reason, it has an unusual high number of twin births.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:34 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: It is always said that one has a doppelganger somewhere in the world but there are some places in the world where for some reason, having twins is as common as having a single baby.

The village of Kodinhi is one of those magical mysterious places. Kodinhi, a small town in the Malappuram district of the southern Indian state of Kerala, has gained fame in recent years for an unusual reason, it has an unusual high number of twin births.

This town has more than 400 pairs of twins, earning it the nickname “Twin Town”.

The phenomenon of twin births in Kodinhi was first noticed in the 1940s, but it wasn’t until the late 1990s that the number of twin births started to increase. According to residents, the number of twins in the town has been steadily increasing ever since.

There are many theories about why Kodinhi has such a high number of twins. Some people believe that it is due to the local diet, which is rich in yams and other foods that are said to increase the chances of conceiving twins. Others think that it might be related to the high levels of chemical pollution in the town.

In recent years, Kodinhi has become a popular destination for researchers who are interested in studying the phenomenon of twin births. A team of scientists from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, India, have also been studying the town’s twin population.

The researchers have been collecting blood samples, saliva, and hair samples from the twins to study their DNA to better understand the genetic factors that contribute to the high number of twin births.

Despite the scientific interest in the town’s twin population, life in Kodinhi remains largely unaffected. The town has embraced its reputation as “Twin Town” and celebrates its twin residents with an annual festival. Twins from all over India come to Kodinhi to participate in the festival, which features traditional dances, music, and food.

For the people of Kodinhi, having a twin is seen as a special gift, and the town takes great pride in its twin population. While the reasons for the high number of twin births in the town remain a mystery, the residents of Kodinhi continue to celebrate their unique status as “Twin Town”.