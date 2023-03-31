Warangal: Twin sisters give birth to sons on same day, get KCR Kits

Both the babies are healthy and doing good, according to doctors at Narsampet CHC
Warangal: Lalitha and Rama, twin daughters of Bontha Saraiah and Komuramma of Timmampet village of Narsampet constituency, gave birth to their sons on the same day.
The rare incident at the Narsampet CHC on Thursday caused surprise and joy to the relatives. Both the babies are healthy and doing good, according to the doctors. As per tradition, twins are married off the same day and Lalitha and Rama too got married the same day a year ago.
While both of them were provided financial assistance under Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for their marriage, MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, who handed over the Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to them, called on them and handed over the KCR Kits on Friday.