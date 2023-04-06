Allari Naresh’s Ugram second single update is out now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ugram is the second film collaboration for the duo Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala. Their first film, Naandhi, was a blockbuster at the box office. The duo is now on their way to registering a hit again, this time with a much more intense subject. Allari Naresh played the role of an intense cop in the film. Ugram is going to be released on May 5 in theatres.

The makers of Ugram have so far released an impressive teaser and a humming melody, Deveri. Now they are getting ready to release the second single from the film. They released an update on the second single today. The update says that the second song from Ugram will be announced tomorrow morning. It is going to be a song for the families, as known from the poster that was released today. The poster shows Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, and their daughter in the film. The makers also wrote, “This holiday season, get ready to dance with your families”.

Sri Charan Pakala composed the music for Ugram. Deveri was a decent melody with the vocals of Anurag Kulkarni. It looked so breezy this summer. Now the second single has similar expectations from the audience.

Ugram is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The music for Ugram is available on Junglee Music.