Ugram is an ode to honest police officers, says Allari Naresh

The actor promises the Telugu audience that Ugram will be much more thrilling than his blockbuster film Naandhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:36 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Ugram is an upcoming action thriller from the duo of Allari Naresh and Vijay Kanakamedala, who delivered a blockbuster earlier with the title Naandhi.

We all know how Vijay presented Allari Naresh in Naandhi. Allari Naresh was seen in a very serious, emotional, and intense role fighting against the police and the law in Naandhi. This time, the intensity is multiplied, and the scenario is changed by Vijay Kanakamedala.

Ugram is going to be released on May 5 in theatres worldwide, as per the latest announcement from the makers, Shine Screens. The makers have already released the official teaser for Ugram, which shows us Allari Naresh as an intense cop who is hunting for some revenge.

It can also be noticed that Allari Naresh will be seen to have extreme honesty and love for his duty. This is what the lead actor is saying in his promotions too.

Allari Naresh has started giving a few interviews to different Telugu media channels ahead of the Ugram release. The film’s release is just a month away. During the promotions, Allari Naresh stated that Ugram is the story of an honest police officer, and it will be an ode to all such officers who put duty above everything else. He promises the Telugu audience that Ugram will be much more thrilling than Naandhi.

Ugram is written by Abburi Ravi. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are the producers of the film. Mirnaa Menon played the female lead. Sricaharan Pakala composed the music for the film. Siddharth J is the cinematographer, and Chota K Prasad is the editor for the film.

By Kiran