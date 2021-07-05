Allot separate funds for Cantonment hospital, Marri Rajasekhar urges DGDE

TRS leader urged DGDE to sanction separate funds for full-fledged functioning of Cantonment General Hospital in Bolaram

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy along with a group of leaders from Cantonment area including MLA, G Sayanna on Monday met Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Prachur Goyal and submitted a representation highlighting various issues related to the Cantonment region.

The senior TRS leader urged DGDE to sanction separate funds for full-fledged functioning of Cantonment General Hospital in Bolaram, issue NOC for shifting of dumping yard from Mahatma Gandhi community hall in Trimulgherry to an alternative location near Military Dairy Farm.

The leaders also requested DGDE to release the pending service charges for development and repairs of storms water drains, retaining walls and culvert bridges, which got damaged due to recent floods. The group requested DGDE to continue the registration of properties as usual in Civil and Bazaar areas.

“The DGDE has responded positively to our requests and hopefully measures will be taken to meet our demands. The State government on its part is taking all necessary steps for the development of Cantonment area,” Rajasekhar Reddy said.

